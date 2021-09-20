Play video

A schoolboy from Essex has become one of the first 12-15 in the country to get a Covid jab as booster vaccines for the vulnerable are rolled out as well.

Jack Lane, 14, received his dose of the Pfizer vaccine at Belfairs Academy in Leigh-on-Sea this morning (20th Sept) as the NHS has started to roll out the Covid-19 jab to school children aged 12-15.

Jack Lane was one of the first 12-15 year olds to get the Pfizer jab Credit: ITV News Anglia

Around 3 million children in this age bracket will be offered the vaccine - following a recommendation from the UK Chief Medical Officers.

Jack, said: "I am proud to have had my vaccination so that I can remain in school and continue in my education - the jab was quick, easy, and painless."

The programme has split opinion among parents who questioned the decision to approve the vaccination programme for children, after the JVCI (the independent committee advising on vaccinations) opted not to recommend the vaccine for 12-15s.

12-15 year olds at Belfair's Academy in Leigh on Sea were vaccinated today Credit: ITV News

There have also been questions around consent - because in some circumstances it may be possible for a child to overrule their parents decision if they disagree about whether to take the jab or not.

Like the flu and HPV vaccines, Covid-19 jabs will be delivered by local School Age Immunisation Services (SAIS) who will work closely with schools to identify all eligible children.

Families do not need to contact the NHS to arrange their child’s vaccine, schools and providers will be in touch.

Dr Nikki Kanani, GP and deputy lead for the NHS Covid-19 Vaccination programme, said: “Alongside one of our busiest summers, NHS staff have been working closely with schools to ensure they are ready to deliver the vaccine to children aged 12-15 who are now eligible.

“The vaccine is safe and effective and I would urge families to work closely with their schools based vaccination team to get their loved ones vaccinated when they are invited to protect themselves and their families ahead of the winter period.”

Children are being offered one dose of the Pfizer vaccine Credit: ITV News

More than 77 million doses of the vaccine have been delivered in the UK since December last year.

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said: “It’s encouraging to see 12-15 year olds starting to get their vaccinations today – reflecting our ongoing commitment to protect young people from COVID-19 and minimise any disruption to their education.

“The vaccine has made a significant difference in saving lives and reducing transmissions, and has met the strict standards of safety and effectiveness of our renowned medicines regulator for those aged 12 and over.

For those who are not at school, the government say alternative arrangements will be made to ensure those not in school are vaccinated.