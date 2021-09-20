Suffolk County Council admits SEND children have been let down
Suffolk County Council has admitted it has been letting children with special educational needs and disabilities down after a damning independent report into its services is published today.
The report was written by a team from Lincolnshire, including Lincolnshire County Council and parent carer network, following a review of some SEND services commissioned by Suffolk County Council in June.
It found the council was "overwhelmed with requests for specialist provision" and that demand far outstripped supply.
Families were too often not allocated a case-worker and that communication was poor, meaning the process of accessing services was frustrating and confusing for families and lead to children not getting the support they needed.
It also found that some pupils were still in a mainstream setting several years after the authority has agreed that specialist provision was necessary. The SEND data that the council held was called 'inconsistent and misleading' and evidence was found that there were times the council was not complying with the law and children were placed in settings that were inappropriate for them. Possible data breaches were also highlighted - schools described receiving sensitive documents, in some cases about the wrong child.
For several families in the county, the findings of the report come as no surprise.
Last week, ITV Anglia reported that parents were fighting to get their children proper provision for months on end with no sing of respite.
Kerry-Ann Why's son James is 10-years-old and has autism and ADHD.
He hasn't been in a classroom since the pupil referral unit near his home in Lowestoft closed in July.
It's taken a toll on his mental health, with Mum Kerry saying that James isn't sleeping, and has even said he wants to die.
Charlene has the same fears for her autistic son, Ryan, who has been without a full-time school place for years.
He was ready to start one last week at the Everitt Academy but it got scrapped at the last minute after an Ofsted report found serious safeguarding issues - reporting that physical assaults unacceptably high.
The school says it has a plan to improve which has already begun to address the problems.
Today, Suffolk County Council apologised to families and said that they have a plan to improve services.
Sue Cook, Executive Director of People’s Services at Suffolk County Council, said:
Rachel Hood, Cabinet member for Education, SEND and Skills, at Suffolk County Council, said: "Suffolk County Council’s Cabinet commissioned this review after the May elections because of concerns that our SEND services were not performing well."
“We must learn from this report and implement fundamental change as quickly as we can.”
Despite this, and the council's nine-point action plan to improve - parents want real change now.
Kerry-Ann said: