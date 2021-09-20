Suffolk County Council admits SEND children have been let down

Suffolk County Council has admitted it has been letting children with special educational needs and disabilities down after a damning independent report into its services is published today.

The report was written by a team from Lincolnshire, including Lincolnshire County Council and parent carer network, following a review of some SEND services commissioned by Suffolk County Council in June.

It found the council was "overwhelmed with requests for specialist provision" and that demand far outstripped supply.

Families were too often not allocated a case-worker and that communication was poor, meaning the process of accessing services was frustrating and confusing for families and lead to children not getting the support they needed.

It also found that some pupils were still in a mainstream setting several years after the authority has agreed that specialist provision was necessary. The SEND data that the council held was called 'inconsistent and misleading' and evidence was found that there were times the council was not complying with the law and children were placed in settings that were inappropriate for them. Possible data breaches were also highlighted - schools described receiving sensitive documents, in some cases about the wrong child.

For several families in the county, the findings of the report come as no surprise.

Last week, ITV Anglia reported that parents were fighting to get their children proper provision for months on end with no sing of respite.

James is 10-years-old and has autism and ADD Credit: ITV Anglia

Kerry-Ann Why's son James is 10-years-old and has autism and ADHD.

He hasn't been in a classroom since the pupil referral unit near his home in Lowestoft closed in July.

It's taken a toll on his mental health, with Mum Kerry saying that James isn't sleeping, and has even said he wants to die.

What scares me is that if we won't get the right provision - what happens to him as an adult with his mental health? James was self-harming at six. He regularly was telling us when his needs weren't met that he wanted to die. Now if he's doing this at six, seven and eight what happens when he's 18, 19, 20. He's a very vulnerable person and without the right support he won't have a fulfilled life. Kerry-Ann Why, James's mum

Charlene has the same fears for her autistic son, Ryan, who has been without a full-time school place for years.

He was ready to start one last week at the Everitt Academy but it got scrapped at the last minute after an Ofsted report found serious safeguarding issues - reporting that physical assaults unacceptably high.

The school says it has a plan to improve which has already begun to address the problems.

He's missed out five years of education. When he's an adult, what's going to happen to him then? Someone said to me, how do you remain balanced? I said, I cry. When they've gone to bed I do what I've got to do. I've got to go through this paperwork, I've got to ring this company, I've got to do this email. Charlene Pieri, Ryan's mum

Today, Suffolk County Council apologised to families and said that they have a plan to improve services.

Sue Cook, Executive Director of People’s Services at Suffolk County Council, said:

I would like to say sorry to any child or young person, and their families who we may have failed. Our priority is to implement these recommendations with pace, efficiency and impact. We have begun to make these changes but it will take time before the impact of the changes are felt. We are grateful to the team at Lincolnshire for their findings and recommendations which we accept wholeheartedly. Sue Cook, Executive Director of People’s Services at Suffolk County Council

Rachel Hood, Cabinet member for Education, SEND and Skills, at Suffolk County Council, said: "Suffolk County Council’s Cabinet commissioned this review after the May elections because of concerns that our SEND services were not performing well."

As we anticipated the report shows SEND services in Suffolk are not good enough and I want to apologise to those children and young people we have let down. I want to be clear that the report does not cover all SEND services and many children or young people with specialist educational needs in Suffolk are very well served but significant changes must be made following this hard-hitting report. Cllr Rachel Hood, Cabinet Member for Education, SEND and Skills, Suffolk County Council

“We must learn from this report and implement fundamental change as quickly as we can.”

Despite this, and the council's nine-point action plan to improve - parents want real change now.

Kerry-Ann said: