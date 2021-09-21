Harry Dunn's parents reach resolution with alleged suspect in teenager's death

It's being reported that the family of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn and US suspect Anne Sacoolas, 44, have reached a "resolution" in a civil claim for damages filed in the US.

The Dunn family's spokesman Radd Seiger told the PA news agency an agreement had been "reached successfully between the parties and they can put this part of the campaign behind them".

US suspect Anne Sacoolas, who is charged with causing 19-year-old Harry's death by dangerous driving outside an airbase in Northamptonshire, was due to give evidence under oath last month as part of the damages claim until a last minute postponement.

Sacoolas, 44, was able to leave the UK following the fatal road crash outside RAF Croughton on August 27, 2019, after diplomatic immunity was asserted on her behalf by the US Government.

The details of the agreement have not been disclosed, but Mr Seiger said a resolution in the civil claim means Harry's parents, Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn, will now turn their focus to the pending criminal case.

Confirming a resolution had been reached in the damages claim, he told PA: "It has come as some considerable relief to them that a resolution to the civil claim has been now been reached successfully between the parties and they can put this part of the campaign behind them.

"It is never easy mounting a legal battle for justice abroad, let alone in the USA, but the family's courage and determination to see this through has been incredible. Radd Seiger, Dunn family spokesperson

"They have been supported throughout the claim by (Foreign Secretary) Dominic Raab and his excellent officials at the FCDO and we are very grateful to them for all their help.

"We have been made aware that the US Government made no secret of their displeasure at the British Government's backing of Harry's family in bringing the claim."