Foreign Secretary Liz Truss raises Harry Dunn case with US at United Nations

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has raised the case of Harry Dunn with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during the United Nations General Assembly.

The 19-year-old was killed when a car crashed into his motorbike outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire on August 27, 2019 and his family has spent two years campaigning for justice.

They want 43-year-old suspect Anne Sacoolas to face the UK justice system after diplomatic immunity was asserted on her behalf shortly after the collision.

The deposition of Harry Dunn’s alleged killer was postponed just days before it was due to take place in August.

Charlotte Charles, mother of Harry Dunn holding a photograph of him aged 14 Credit: Family Handout/PA

In a statement released on Thursday 19 August, a spokesman for the teenager’s family said the decision had been reached by “mutual agreement” but could not comment any further.

Harry's mum and dad were due to fly out to the states ahead of the hearing, which would see Anne Sacoolas and her husband Jonathan give evidence under oath as part of a civil claim for damages brought by the Dunn family in the US state of Virginia.

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson said Ms Truss and Mr Blinken discussed the close partnership between the UK and the US, and their shared ambitions to build a stronger economic and security alliance between the two countries, as well as security in the Indo-Pacific.

"They discussed the benefits to both countries of the USA decision to lift travel restrictions on fully-vaccinated travellers from the UK from November."

The spokesperson added: "The Foreign Secretary also raised the case of Harry Dunn and the need to make progress on delivering justice for Harry's family."

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss Credit: Leon Neal/PA

It's the South West Norfolk MP's first overseas trip in her new role as Foreign Secretary.