Northampton man who had 75,000 indecent images of children is jailed

A 64-year-old man from Northampton who admitted having more than 75,000 indecent images of children has been sent to prison.

Martin White, previously of Rothersthorpe Road, was spotted accessing some of the images at a New Year’s Eve house party at the end of 2018.

A witness saw him through a window looking at pornographic images of young girls on his computer.

As a result, White was arrested and his address searched by Northamptonshire Police.

Subsequent examination of the devices seized by officers from his home showed that he had over 75,000 indecent images of children, many of them Category A – the most serious.

He was subsequently charged with multiple indecent images of children offences and pleaded guilty to all of them at Northampton Crown Court on Thursday, September 16.

He was jailed for one year and three months.

Lead Investigator, DC Adam Brooks from Northamptonshire Police’s POLIT Team, said: “This was an unusual case as we rarely get witnesses to these types of crimes.

“People like Martin White often falsely believe that their crimes are victimless but the fact is in order for these images to be created children are abused.