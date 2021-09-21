West Northamptonshire Council has thanked the charities and volunteers who've helped them support more than 200 Afghan refugees in recent weeks.

Councillors say staff have been working flat out to support many families with the help of charities like the Salvation Army and the Red Cross.

They say it's only been possible thanks to huge collaboration between different organisations.

Many of our voluntary sector partners have stepped up to help during this challenging time. Our staff are working flat out to provide the right support to people at the right times, and that would be all but impossible without the kind of help we've had from local charities. Cllr David Smith, Cabinet Member for Community Safety and Engagement, and Regulatory Services

People attempting to leave Kabul in Afghanistan. Credit: ITV News

Since before the area welcomed its first arrivals, the British Red Cross and Salvation Army have provided a huge amount of logistical support.

More than 200 refugees are now in temporary accommodation at two hotels in the area, many of them families with young children.

The British Red Cross has helped organise reception activities for new arrivals, collect information about their immediate needs and offer transport where required.

We have been supporting the Afghan resettlement programme from the arrivals at the UK airports and then onwards, supporting our council colleagues in West Northamptonshire. The cooperation we have had during the Covid crisis has meant we were able to link in straight away and assist where needed. Paul Hebborn, British Red Cross Emergency Response Officer

Charities and volunteers have been helping refugees from Afghanistan get settled. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The Salvation Army has been able to provide spaces for children to play and families to gather, co-ordinate donations and manage requests for support.

We're very pleased to do our part in the community to support the vulnerable and needy at this time. The local reaction is an example of willingness and dedication at its very best and we are just glad to be a part of it. Tim Stone, Salvation Army Church Leader

Voluntary Impact Northamptonshire launched a GoFundMe page on August 29th in a bid to raise £15,000 to provide further aid. They're already halfway there.

