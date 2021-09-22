England legend Peter Shilton calls for gambling ban on football shirts

Play video

Watch Charlie Frost's report for ITV News Anglia

Former England goalkeeper Peter Shilton is calling for an end to betting advertising and sponsorship in football.

The 72 year old from Mersea Island in Essex has struggled with a 45-year gambling addiction.

Now gambling free for six years, he and his wife Steph are campaigning for tighter restrictions on the industry.

Peter Shilton said: "I remember two or three times I'd won quite a bit of money. And then within a few hours I'd lost it all and more. You sort of come down once you go to sleep, but the next day I got up and I was physically sick in the bathroom a few times."

Peter Shilton, England's most capped player, has struggled with gambling addiction. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Ten years ago when he met his now wife Steph, he was forced to face his addiction.

Steph Shilton said: "It's so difficult with gambling addiction because it's a silent addiction and Pete actually didn't realise he was an addict until he'd finished gambling. He was in huge denial and I think gambling addicts are.

"I had to do a lot of investigating, but I did manage to get hold of one of his bank statements when he was in India and then the reality really hit me of how chronic the problem was. I found he'd gambled £18,000 out of his account in one month."

Now Peter and Steph want to help others. They're campaigning to get gambling advertising banned from football shirts, and have delivered a 12,000-signature petition to Downing Street.

Peter Shilton said: "It is a back door way of letting kids normalise gambling. They see photos or see a hero with a betting company and that normalises gambling to youngsters."

Peter Shilton and his wife Steph took a petition to Downing Street calling for tighter restrictions on the gambling industry. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The English Football League is resisting a ban.

40% of Premier League clubs have betting shirt sponsors

£40 million a year could be lost to clubs if a ban is introduced

Some clubs won't survive with betting sponsorship

Peter Shilton said: "If you've got a business and you model your business on surviving by having betting companies give you money then you're not running your business properly.

"There's a lot of clubs who don't, who don't have betting advertising on their shirts and they survive. I don't go along with that.

"It's easy money with no morals and to me, football should clean its act up."

The government is currently reviewing gambling laws and plans to publish its findings by the end of the year.