New jobcentres open as some firms struggle to recruit staff

Play video

Watch Raveena Ghattaura's report for ITV News Anglia

More temporary jobcentres are opening up across the region in a bid to help tackle the recruitment crisis.

With furlough coming to an end, the Government also hopes they will offer more support to people who have lost their jobs in the pandemic.

The scheme could benefit industries such as hospitality which are struggling to hire staff.

Like many hospitality businesses, The Last restaurant in Norwich is struggling to hire staff. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The Last restaurant in Norwich had 13 vacancies last month, and only half have been filled.

Head chef and owner Iain McCarten said: "There's a lot of European workers who aren't here at the moment.

"At the moment I have a fully English team which is the first time I have ever worked in a kitchen where that is the case.

"For my two full-time kitchen porter roles I must have emailed well over 120 people.

"Trying to find fully trained chefs was really difficult so we just decided to get people straight out of college which is a bit more hard work for us, but then you have got to train up the new generations of chefs."

Temporary jobcentres are opening across the region to help people who have lost their jobs in the pandemic. Credit: ITV News Anglia

It's hoped pop-up jobcentres can help solve the recruitment crisis. They'll soon be opening in more visible places across the region - including at Norwich's Castle Quarter, the Harvey Shopping Centre in Harlow and St Vincent House in Ipswich.

Minister for Employment, Mims Davies, said: "With more new, temporary jobcentres in place in the heart of our communities, we can support even more people impacted by the pandemic to find work and progress into new roles."

But not everyone agrees with the idea.

Cllr Karen Davis, from Norwich City Council, said: "A lot of the jobs that are being advertised are not paying a real living wage.

"One in 6 families, working families, say they can't make ends meet and three quarters of children living in poverty are in working families. So we need well paid jobs for people."

The furlough scheme is now entering its final days. For those who do lose their jobs, the number of vacancies is at a record high - reaching 1 million last month - the highest since records began.

Nel Woolcott , Managing director of Anne Corder Recruitment, said: "As we approach the end of furlough, we expect to see the number of individuals increasing in terms of the people looking for work."