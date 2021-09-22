Northampton business reopens five months after suspected arson attack

A baby gift company in Northampton has reopened less than five months after a suspected arson attack destroyed its headquarters and 3 million pounds worth of stock.

My 1st Years estimates the fire at the brackmills site cost them an extra 15 million in repairs and paused sales.

The fire at its Brackmills site in may gutted the 100,000 square foot warehouse, head office and photography studio, and forced extensive refunds to customers.

The morning after the fire that destroyed the "My 1st Years" HQ in Brackmills Industrial Estate, Northampton. Credit: ITV Anglia

The relaunch at a new site in Grange Park, near junction 15 of the M1, comes 19 weeks after the fire and will see all of My 1st Years' 120-strong workforce retain their jobs.

Prior to the fire My 1st Years had seen 30% year-on-year growth, with co-founders Daniel Price and Jonny Sitton set to launch overseas.

In a joint statement, the co-founders said:

Waking up on the morning of the fire was surreal and heart-breaking. We never thought we would be in this position but the fire has allowed us time to look at how we want to progress and made us realise the importance of the right insurance. It allowed us to keep our workforce and to get a new factory in only a few months. If we hadn't had that we'd be in a very different position now. Co-founders's statement

The statement continued: "We're excited to take consumers on a new journey on My 1st Years from today - with new products, better materials and a faster personalisation process for every shopper."

My 1st Years began trading in 2010 and offers embroidery, printing and engraving with names or customised messages on its range.

The business's owners said they were overwhelmed by goodwill messages in the wake of the blaze, including the support of last year's I'm A Celebrity winner Giovanna Fletcher, who posted a video message on social media.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the fire on the Brackmills Industrial Estate at about 1.30am on May 1, with eight appliances at the scene at the height of the blaze.

An inquiry was launched but no arrests have yet been made.