Prison for man who made racist comments and spat at police

A man who made racist comments towards one police officer and spat at another has been jailed.

Lloyd Speight, 34, was arrested on 5 February this year after police were called out to a disturbance in Hampton Hargate.

He was initially arrested in connection with an assault but further arrested after he spat in the eye of one police officer and made racist comments towards another.

Speight, of Branston Rise in Welland, was charged with assaulting an emergency worker and racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress, which he admitted in court earlier this year.

He appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Wednesday (15 September) where he was sentenced to a year in prison for each offence, to run concurrently.

Chief Inspector Kieran Mylchreest said: “Our officers support and protect our communities all day every day and any abuse or assaults against them, especially those motivated by racism, will be fully investigated.

“This conviction serves as a message to anyone who thinks it is acceptable to assault a police officer or other emergency service worker.”