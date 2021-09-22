Sisters who fled Iraq set up website to help teenage refugees

Play video

Two sisters who arrived in Cambridgeshire as refugees in 2018 now want to help other teenagers in the same situation.

Ameera and Hawraa Alrubaye left Iraq with their parents after facing persecution and witnessing their brother being killed.

When they arrived they knew nothing about teenage life in Britain, but now they have won funding to develop a website to offer support to other teens coming to the country.

Hawraa Alrubaye said: "We said that we need to help teenagers, because when they come here from a very bad background, or they lose their brother or parents or anything, we said here's our point to help the teenage refugees."

Ameera Alrubaye said: "We want to help them have a big home and happiness in their heart again, so they can stand strong."

Hawraa and Ameera Alrubaye arrived in Britain from Iraq in 2018.

Ameera, 15, and Hawraa, 16, were recently able to successfully pitch for a £3,000 award to develop the website - at a 'Dragon's Den' style event called Side Hustle in London.

Their website will be called New Beginnings and they hope it will make it easier for other teenage refugees to enjoy a new life here - just like they do.