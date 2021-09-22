Tributes to 89-year-old pedestrian killed in Cambridgeshire car crash

Tributes have been paid to a great grandfather from Cambridgeshire who died after he was struck by a car.

Patrick Byrne, also known as Jim, was walking in Buckden Road, Brampton, on September 15th when he was hit by a vehicle.

The 89 year old, of Spinney Close, Brampton, was described by his family as a “beloved father, grandfather and great grandfather”.

In a statement, Mr Byrne's family said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Patrick - a loving husband of Margaret (Jean) Byrne, proud father of Glynis, Lorraine, Angela, Graham and beloved grandfather and great grandfather to Katrina, Victoria, Jessica, Sinead, Niamh, Shane, Luc and Aoife.

“Patrick lived in Brampton for more than 20 years. Originally from County Offaly in Ireland, he enjoyed his gardening, going for local walks, spending time with his family and taking in plenty of sports, especially Judo, which he taught for many years.

“A loving, caring, kind and generous man, Patrick’s memories will live on.”

Cambridgeshire police is urging anyone who saw the crash or the moments leading up to it, to contact them via their web chat service: https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or by calling 101.