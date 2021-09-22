Volunteers needed to help with conservation in Norfolk Broads this autumn

The Broads Authority's looking for volunteers to help with conservation as part of a series of new Action Days this autumn.

People will find out what's involved in looking after the landscapes and ecosystems of the Norfolk and Suffolk Broads during September and October.

September's activities include taking a boat through the winding dykes of the River Ant to manage the vegetation on Reedham Marshes, so that it becomes great habitat for wildlife, such as insects and birds.

In October, volunteers will carry out scrub and small tree clearance at Decoy Carr, a site with many nature protection designations near Acle.

'Carr' means wet woodland, and it is what most of the Broads would eventually become if it was not managed through conservation work.

Volunteer Coordinator, Lottie Carlton, said:

We'd be happy to welcome members of the public to attend, even if you don't have any prior experience, you can just come along and do your bit for the environment. "Action days can also help you find out whether becoming a long-term volunteer with us is something you'd like to do. Lottie Carlton, Volunteer Coordinator

Training safety information and protective clothing will be provided but participants will need to bring waterproofs, warm clothing, and food and drink for the day.

To sign up, visit the EventBrite listings for September and October.