Early work of artist Grayson Perry goes on display in Norwich

Watch Natalie Gray's report for ITV News Anglia

An exhibition of the earliest works of the flamboyant artist and TV personality Grayson Perry has opened in Norwich.

Grayson, who was born in Chelmsford, brought the nation together during lockdown with his TV series Grayson's Art Club.

This exhibition, at the Sainsbury Centre, includes seventy pieces that have never been on display before, with many proud references to the county of his birth.

Vanessa Tothill, Assistant curator at the Sainsbury Centre, said: "This is Grayson Perry finding his feet, he's learning about clay.

"He's learning how to fire clay to prevent it cracking and exploding, so there are lots of experimental techniques, and the works go up to 1994.

"So you'll see celebrities from the 1980s and 1990s. You'll see Lady Diana, Princess Diana, there's Sue Lawley newsreader types. We have Margaret Thatcher types, very stern looking women. And also Madonna in her Jean Paul Gautier bustier."