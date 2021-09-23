Four men convicted over Northampton murder after botched cannabis plant robbery

Three men have been convicted of murder and one has been convicted of manslaughter over the death of Northampton man Christopher Allbury-Burridge.

The 33 year old died from a single stab wound after four men broke into his home in Raeburn Road, Kingsley, to steal his cannabis plants.

Jordan Parker, 25, Calum Farquhar, 24, and Rakeem Leandre, 26, have all been convicted of murder.

Joel Cyrus, aged 26, has been convicted of manslaughter.

Four men came up from London to try and steal cannabis plants. Credit: Northamptonshire Police

A jury at Northampton Crown Court heard how the men had travelled from London to Raeburn Road on December 11th, 2020

Parker smashed the glass in the back door and tried to climb in while holding a large knife.

Mr Allbury-Burridge was stabbed in the chest when he ran into the kitchen to see what was happening.

The men fled the scene, leaving Mr Allbury-Burridge to bleed to death on the floor.

Christopher Allbury-Burridge, 33, was killed by a single stab wound to the chest. Credit: Family photo

Christopher worked for a charity supporting vulnerable people into independent living.

Paying tribute, his father Russell said: “So many people have been affected by the tragedy of Chris’s death.

"Words cannot express the pain and anger we have endured, the premature loss of a son, brother, cousin and friend in such a tragic way is beyond words."

The family hopes part of Christopher’s legacy can be to deter others who may consider growing cannabis themselves.

His aunt Nicola said: “We knew nothing about Christopher growing cannabis, and want to talk about the dangers of doing this on even such a small scale.

"Christopher was naïve to the risks of the very dark underworld that surrounds it all, the money and risk of robbery that it brings.

“The message we really want to get out to others is to learn from what has happened and don’t get involved, because you don’t know what you’re getting into.

"To be killed for something like growing a few cannabis plants is an absolute tragedy."

Detective Chief Inspector Joe Banfield, said: “The death of Christopher Allbury-Burridge is a tragedy, and these guilty verdicts are a welcome conclusion to our investigation.

“Christopher made one wrong choice in deciding to grow cannabis at his home, and he tragically paid for that decision with his life.

“He was targeted deliberately by four men whose greed drove them to commit what they thought was the perfect crime.

"Having targeted others in this way before, they became over-confident, and when Jordan Parker took the decision to arm himself that night he did so without stopping to think of the potential consequences of his arrogant desire to use force in order to take what was not rightfully his."

Parker, of Chingford Road, Walthamstow, was found guilty of murder and conspiracy to rob. He had already pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon in relation to the knife used.

Farquhar, of Liverpool Road, Leyton, was found guilty of murder, conspiracy to rob and possession of an offensive weapon.

Leandre, of Brewers Court, Norwich, was found guilty of murder, conspiracy to rob and possession of an offensive weapon.