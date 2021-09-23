Glasses for classes: some pupils to be given free glasses in a bid to boost literacy
Some pupils will be given free glasses in Norfolk in a bid to boost literacy by tackling poor eyesight.
The Department for Education has expanded its "Glasses in Classes" scheme to reach more than 9,000 pupils in at least 225 schools in England- including those in Norwich and Breckland.
Children identified as needing glasses will receive one pair for home and one for school to help improve their reading and writing skills.
The scheme, first piloted at 100 primary schools in Bradford, aims to prevent disadvantaged pupils from being left behind because of poor eyesight.
It will now be adapted for five disadvantaged areas in England under the DfE's "Opportunity Areas" programme - where the Government has targeted more resources at 12 social mobility cold spots.
Children and their families in Norwich and Breckland, alongside Doncaster, Derby, Durham and the North Yorkshire Coast will now receive support from a vision co-ordinator, usually a teaching assistant, to attend follow-up eye examinations, get their prescription glasses and wear them regularly.
Schools do not usually get the results of vision screenings that pupils take in reception but, during the pilot, these results were shared with staff in schools so they knew which pupils and families to support.
However Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders' union NAHT, said: "It is essential that the Government invests more in education and young people, and does so without delay.
"Programmes like this are encouraging but what the education sector is crying out for is a fully funded strategy for education recovery which meets the needs of all pupils in all areas of the country. There's no time to waste, particularly because the Comprehensive Spending Review will be delivered next month."