If you've visited Cambridge over the past few months you may have seen some rather colourful cows dotted about the city.

The sculptures from the 'cows about Cambridge art trail' are going under the hammer at the Graduate Hotel this evening (23 September) to raise money for the charity Break.

Break works with children and young people on the edge of care, in care and leaving care.

Credit: ITV News Anglia

Around 40 cow sculptures are up for auction, each one designed by a professional artist and inspired by the Red Poll cows that have roamed the city's open spaces for centuries.

Meanwhile 46 "mini moos" which were hand-decorated by national and regional artists, as well as local schools, colleges and community groups, will be given back their creators for them to enjoy.