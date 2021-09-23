Hidden treasure discovered during March rail station redevelopment

Contractors carrying out improvements at March rail station have unearthed an ancient ticket ledger from when the station first opened over 130 years ago.

The ledger, dated April 1885, contains carefully hand-written entries of all the passenger luggage and parcels sent from the station, providing a unique record of daily life in the area in Victorian times.

Ancient ticket ledger unearthed at March rail station Credit: Greater Anglia

Contractors working on the ceiling in one of the old buildings discovered the ledger when they removed some rotten woodwork.

It’s lovely to have uncovered this link to the past as we take March station forward to become a station fit for the needs of rail travellers now and in the future. Anita Stuart, Area Customer Service Manager

They also found a series of British Rail Red Star consignment notes, a record card dating from 1989, a Victorian Great Eastern Railway sack and documents over 100 years old detailing goods trains passing through the station.

A Victorian Great Eastern Railway sack was also discovered at March rail station Credit: Greater Anglia

Greater Anglia plans to display the ledger – known in the 1800s as a ‘Day Book’ - in the new station buildings once the redevelopment work is complete.

These fascinating items all reflect the pivotal nature of March station to the area. Mike Lamport, Local historian and Board Member of the Railway Heritage Designation Advisory Board

March station is currently undergoing work to remodel the entire station with the creation of an open-plan ticket hall and waiting area, accessible modern toilet facilities, retail outlets, and an upgraded and extended car park at the station.

March station in the days of steam Credit: Greater Anglia

The programme is being delivered through Fenland District Council’s Railway Station Masterplans project, with a £9.5million package of funding from the Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority.

The project aims to improve passenger facilities at the three Fenland stations – Manea, March and Whittlesea – along the Ely to Peterborough Hereward Line.

The work is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.