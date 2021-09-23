Hundreds of jobs at Vauxhall in Luton at risk over microchip shortage

Play video

Watch Wesley Smith's report for ITV News Anglia

Hundreds of people who work at Vauxhall in Luton are waiting to hear if they will lose their jobs.

Temporary workers and others on contract may have to go as three shifts are reduced to two because of a global shortage of microchips.

Professor David Bailey, a motor industry academic, said: "We don't know how long the uncertainty and the supply side shortages of chips will continue.

"My best guess is it's going to continue at least into next year.

"What's happening is the semiconductor industry is investing more in making more chips, but that's going to take a while for that supply to come on stream."

Hundreds of jobs could be lost at the Vauxhall plant in Luton because of global supply issues. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Rachel Hopkins, Labour MP for Luton South, raised the issue at PMQs.

She said: "239 jobs in the Vauxhall plant in Luton South are at risk this week due to the semiconductor chip shortage and furlough ending this month.

"So will the Deputy Prime Minister outline to me what No 10 is going to do to ensure the UK automotive sector remains competitive globally and skilled jobs in towns like Luton are saved?"