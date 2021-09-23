Play video

Above: Residents "no longer feel safe" says ITV News reporter Chloe Keedy

Police are investigating whether primary school teacher Sabina Nessa may have been killed by a stranger as she walked to see a friend in Greenwich, south London.

28 year old Sabina, who was originally from Sandy in Bedfordshire, was killed on Friday evening on her way to a local pub.

Officers said they were keeping a completely open mind on the attacker's motive and were concerned the killer could strike again.

"It’s always a concern that it may happen, but that’s not something that we have any intelligence on at this time," said Detective Chief Superintendent Trevor Lawry.

When asked whether he believed a stranger was behind the attack, he added: "That’s definitely a line of inquiry that we’re looking at... the streets are safe for women, I’d like to reassure the public around that."

ITV News reporter Chloe Keedy said Sabina was not reported missing between the time she was attacked on Friday night and the time her body was found on Saturday afternoon.

Downing Street said the Prime Minister’s thoughts were with Sabina's family and friends.

"The Met Police have said, they’re using every resource available to find the individual responsible, a spokesman for Boris Johnson said.

Asked whether Mr Johnson would feel safe for his wife or one of his daughters to walk through a park at night, the spokesman said: "Well, I haven’t asked him that question, you’ll appreciate I haven’t seen him since he got back from his trip.

"The Prime Minister’s focus is on making sure that we make our streets safe for absolutely everybody, that’s why we’re investing the money we are in recruiting more police officers and which is why we, as I say, introduced the strategy when it comes to violence against women and girls earlier this year."

London mayor Sadiq Khan called violence against women and girls an “epidemic” and called on men to be “allies”.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain, Mr Khan said misogyny should be made a hate crime, and harassment in a public space against women should be a criminal offence.

He said: “Between last year’s International Women’s Day and this year’s International Women’s Day, 180 women were killed at the hands of men across the country.

“We do have an epidemic when it comes to violence against women and girls.

“I think us men have got to be allies in addressing this issue.”