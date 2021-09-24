19-year-old man in hospital with serious injuries following Luton shooting

A 19 year old man is being treated in hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Luton.

Emergency services were called to reports of a shooting in St Mildred’s Avenue at around 5.20pm on September 23rd.

A black Audi was seen leaving the scene shortly after the incident.

Police believe it's an "isolated" incident and are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen something.

At this stage we believe this was an isolated incident and we will continue to have increased presence in the area for community reassurance. We would encourage anyone who hasn’t yet come forward to contact us as a matter of urgency. “We are especially keen to ask people who live, or were travelling in the area, to check their CCTV and dashcam footage. Detective Inspector Mark Butler

You can contact the police by visiting their online reporting centre or by calling 101 quoting Operation Bassett.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.