Blue Peter star helps Cambridgeshire school celebrate 150th anniversary

Oakington Primary School in Cambridgeshire is celebrating its 150th anniversary.
Blue Peter star Liz Barker used to be a student at the school, so joined them for the festivities.
Liz was a presenter on the children's television show from 2000 to 2006 and reported on events from as far as Brazil and Vietnam.
She said she has "fond memories" of the school, which helped her on her path to becoming a storyteller on the big screen.
Classes at the school dressed through the years to celebrate- including an 1870s theme in honour of the decade the school was built.
Pupils also enjoyed party games, a penalty shootout, a catwalk and a bouncy castle.
A time capsule was also buried before Liz planted a tree to open the school's new quiet garden.