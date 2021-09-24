Blue Peter star helps Cambridgeshire school celebrate 150th anniversary

Oakington Primary School in Cambridgeshire is celebrating its 150th anniversary.

Blue Peter star Liz Barker used to be a student at the school, so joined them for the festivities.

Liz was a presenter on the children's television show from 2000 to 2006 and reported on events from as far as Brazil and Vietnam.

She said she has "fond memories" of the school, which helped her on her path to becoming a storyteller on the big screen.

I thoroughly enjoyed writing stories, which according to past teachers were fun to read and 'totally made up'! Telling stories has continued throughout my life with presenting and acting. My favourite day was sports day and every year I couldn't wait to race in the running events. Liz Barker

Liz says she has fond memories of being at the school. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Classes at the school dressed through the years to celebrate- including an 1870s theme in honour of the decade the school was built.

Pupils also enjoyed party games, a penalty shootout, a catwalk and a bouncy castle.

We can't wait to welcome the village, our former pupils and our special guest Liz Barker to celebrate such a momentous milestone for our school. Our school continues to play a key role in village life, as it has since it first opened its doors in 1871. It will be great to see everyone for a well-deserved celebration of everything our school has achieved. Headteacher Nathan Clark

A time capsule was also buried before Liz planted a tree to open the school's new quiet garden.

Pupils celebrating at Oakington Primary. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Growing up in a village and going to the local school is something I really wanted my children to experience and that's all thanks to Oakington Primary. Liz Barker