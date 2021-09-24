Cambridge student's ghostly children's book wins major illustration prize

Flavia Z Drago is a PHD student at Anglia Ruskin University in Cambridge.
She's written a children's book called 'Gustavo, the Shy Ghost'.
It's all about a shy little ghost, called Gustavo, who is trying to make friends with other monsters.
Not only is the debut picture book currently number one on The New York Times' best sellers list for children's books, but she's just won a £5000 prize for it too.
The ghostly tale has won the prestigious Klaus Flugge Prize, which is a major illustration award.
It's awarded to the most exciting and promising newcomer to children's picture book illustration.
Flavia was born and grew up in Mexico City, and the book is heavily inspired by Mexico's Day of the Dead celebrations.
It's also influenced by her love of old horror films and even the 1980s band The Smiths.
Now, she lives in Cambridge where she's working on a PhD on horror tropes and picture books.
The book went down very well with judges of the Klaus Flugge prize.
Illustrator, author and cartoonist Posy Simmonds, who was one of the judges, said: "I love Gustavo, the Shy Ghost: it's fresh, witty, well-paced and a visual treat."
Flavia becomes the third graduate from Anglia Ruskin's MA in Children’s Book Illustration course to win the Klaus Flugge Prize in the last four years
Professors at the university have expressed how proud they are.