Cambridge student's ghostly children's book wins major illustration prize

Flavia Z Drago is a PHD student at Anglia Ruskin University in Cambridge.

She's written a children's book called 'Gustavo, the Shy Ghost'.

It's all about a shy little ghost, called Gustavo, who is trying to make friends with other monsters.

When I started work on the book, I didn't notice how much I had in common with Gustavo, but as I got to understand him, I realised that telling this story was important for me because I wanted to show that being shy doesn't mean that you don't enjoy the company of people - or in this case, monsters - it just means that you find it difficult to connect with others. Flavia Z Drago

Not only is the debut picture book currently number one on The New York Times' best sellers list for children's books, but she's just won a £5000 prize for it too.

Flavia recently graduated the MA course in Children's Book Illustration at Anglia Ruskin's Cambridge School of Art. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The ghostly tale has won the prestigious Klaus Flugge Prize, which is a major illustration award.

It's awarded to the most exciting and promising newcomer to children's picture book illustration.

I feel incredibly happy and honoured to have won this year's Klaus Flugge Prize! Getting my first picture book published was a dream that started about 10 years ago. The journey was filled with ups and downs, rejection, uncertainty, and constant learning. Flavia Z Drago

Flavia Z Drago and Klaus Flugge, the founder of the prize. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Flavia was born and grew up in Mexico City, and the book is heavily inspired by Mexico's Day of the Dead celebrations.

It's also influenced by her love of old horror films and even the 1980s band The Smiths.

Now, she lives in Cambridge where she's working on a PhD on horror tropes and picture books.

I am so grateful to my lovely team in Walker Books for giving me the opportunity to make a story about shyness and monsters, and for having allowed me to share a glimpse of Mexico and its most beautiful celebration [The Day of the Dead] with the rest of the world. Making picture books is a privilege and joy, and I hope that I will be able to keep doing this for many years to come. Flavia Z Drago

The book is heavily inspired by Mexico's Day of the Dead celebrations. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The book went down very well with judges of the Klaus Flugge prize.

Illustrator, author and cartoonist Posy Simmonds, who was one of the judges, said: "I love Gustavo, the Shy Ghost: it's fresh, witty, well-paced and a visual treat."

Flavia becomes the third graduate from Anglia Ruskin's MA in Children’s Book Illustration course to win the Klaus Flugge Prize in the last four years

Professors at the university have expressed how proud they are.