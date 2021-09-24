Duchess of Cambridge pays tribute to Sabina Nessa

The Duchess of Cambridge said she was "saddened by the loss of anotherinnocent young woman on our streets" as she paid tribute to murdered teacher, Sabina Nessa.

The duchess commented last night as hundreds of people prepared to gather at a vigil forthe 28-year-old primary school teacher, who was attacked and killed a week agoon her way to meet a friend.

Detectives have released footage of a man they wish to speak to over the death,in Kidbrooke, south-east London.Sabina was originally from Sandy in Bedfordshire and her parents still live in the town, where last night people were said to be lighting candles in her memory.

Writing on Twitter, the duchess said: "I am saddened by the loss of anotherinnocent young woman on our streets. My thoughts are with Sabina's family and friends, and all those who have been affected by this tragic event. C"

The message was signed off personally with her initial.

In March, the duchess privately visited the memorial to murdered marketing executive Sarah Everard in Clapham Common, south-west London, after the 33-year-old was killed by off-duty police officer Wayne Couzens.

He is due to be sentenced next week.

The duchess's comment came as Sabina's family made an impassioned plea forwomen to "keep safe" as hundreds of mourners prepared to pay their respects ata vigil on Friday.

Jebina Yasmin Islam, Sabina's sister, broke down as she addressed crowds.

We have lost an amazing, caring, beautiful sister, who left this world far too early. Words cannot describe how we are feeling, this feels like we are stuck in a bad dream and can't get out of it. Our world is shattered, we are simply lost for words. Jebina Yasmin Islam, Sabina's sister

Sabina had been walking to meet a friend at a pub near her home when shewas fatally attacked in nearby Cator Park.

Her body was discovered by a member of the public the next day, having beenhidden under a pile of leaves, it was reported.

Both men arrested on suspicion of murder in recent days have now been releasedpending further investigation, while detectives remain keen to trace a third mancaptured on CCTV near where Sabina was killed.

In a statement released to the PA news agency, Sabina's sister said: "I urgeeveryone to walk on busy streets when walking home from work, school or afriend's home. Please keep safe. I ask you to pray for our sister and make dua (supplication) for her. May Allah grant her paradise."

The Metropolitan Police issued footage and images of the man they wish to speakto, which shows him walking in Pegler Square on the evening Sabina wasattacked.

A 12-second clip shows a balding man wearing a black hooded coat and greyjeans, holding an orange object, looking over his shoulder and pulling at hishood as he walks down a path.

CCTV image released by police Credit: Met Police

Detectives have also released an image, captured in the same area, of a silvercar they believe the man has access to and appealed for anyone who recognisedeither to contact the force immediately.

CCTV image of a silver car Credit: Met Police

Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Louisa Rolfe urged anyone who mayknow the man to contact them.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, from the Met's Specialist Crime Command,said "an extensive trawl" of CCTV in the area continued and said informationon the man's identity and whereabouts could be "vital" to the investigation.

Friends gathered for community rally at the East London Mosque onFriday, ahead of a vigil in her honour.

Halima Begum, told the PA news agency: "Speaking as a woman and a Londoner from the city's Bangladeshi community, I'm heartbroken. Sabina is related to members of my extended family and everything I know about her speaks of a beautiful, intelligent young woman who had so much life to live, and so, so much to offer in terms of making a positive difference to the people's lives she touched, not least her family's and the young children she taught at school."

Ms Begum urged everyone attending a memorial event on Friday for Ms Nessa to"take care this evening, solidarity to yourself and women across London and theUK - all we can do is hope for no more horrendous instances like this, and thecountless others these past few months."