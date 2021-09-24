If you've visited Cambridge over the past few months you may have seen some rather colourful cows dotted about the city.

Last night (23 September) the sculptures from the 'cows about Cambridge art trail' went under the hammer at the Graduate Hotel to raise money for the charity Break. Break works with children and young people on the edge of care, in care and leaving care.

Credit: ITV News Anglia

The auction raised a total of £257,100. MooMoo-o-Tron 111 by local artists Dinky Doors, which sold for £16,000, and Doodle Cow by local artist Anne-Marie Millar, which sold for £10,000.

I’ve been blown away by Cambridge’s generous support, thank you to each and every person and business who have placed their bids tonight. Rachel Cowdry, CEO of Break

Rachel Cowdry added: “No young person in Break’s care has chosen their start to life. Every penny of this phenomenal total means we can raise aspirations, provide safe and stable homes and remove all limits on what children on the edge of care, in care and leaving care are able to achieve in Cambridgeshire.”

Credit: ITV News Anglia

In total around 40 cow sculptures were up for auction, each one designed by a professional artist and inspired by the Red Poll cows that have roamed the city's open spaces for centuries.

Meanwhile 46 "mini moos" which were hand-decorated by national and regional artists, as well as local schools, colleges and community groups, will be given back their creators for them to enjoy.