Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Charlie Frost

A vigil to remember the victims of knife crime has taken place in Chelmsford next to the towering presence of the 'Knife Angel'.

It coincided with other vigils around the country in Liverpool, Manchester and Camden in London.

The sculpture has been drawing people to the city's Central Park since it arrived 3 weeks ago.

It was built out of 100,000 weapons confiscated by or handed in to police forces across England and has been touring the country as a reminder of the consequences of knife crime.

The 27 ft sculpture was lit up purple for the vigil which was an opportunity for a moment of reflection fo those who gathered.