A 24 year old man from Witham and a 27 year old man from Westcliff have been arrested by Essex Police officers investigating the death of a man in Westcliff last night.

Detectives arrived at a property in Hainault Avenue just before 10.35pm after reports of an injured man there.

Paramedics attended but the man later died.

An appeal has now been launched for doorbell cam footage from the area to help police piece together what happened.