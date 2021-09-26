'Great to be geeking out again!': NorCon returns to Norfolk Showground Arena

Fans enjoyed meeting Star Wars Star R2D2 Credit: ITV Anglia

People flocked to the Norfolk Showground this weekend for the return of NorCon; a comic, cosplay and superhero celebration.

Now in its 10th year the two day event saw the Batmobile parked up alongside daleks while Star Wars characters caught up over light sabers.

Exhibitors also showed off the latest in collectables and gadgets, as people dressed as their favourite comic book and film stars took in the displays and guest speakers.

The Batmobile parked up in the Norfolk Showground for the 10th NorCon. Credit: ITV Anglia

James and Hayley Ducker came dressed as Shakespearean Ghostbusters and told ITV Anglia how good it was to be back at their local Comic Con.

WATCH: NorCon visitors tell us what they love about the convention.

The event also welcomed a host of all-star guests  including actor John Rhys-Davies, star of Hollywood blockbusters Lord of the Rings and Indiana Jones.

Actor John Rhys-Davies, who played Gimli in Lord of the Rings, joined NorCon to speak to guests. Credit: ITV Anglia

Mark Dean, the Director of NorCon said the Norfolk TV, film and comic con was all about celebrating all things geeky.

WATCH: Director of NorCon Mark Dean tells us why it is such a special event.