'Great to be geeking out again!': NorCon returns to Norfolk Showground Arena
People flocked to the Norfolk Showground this weekend for the return of NorCon; a comic, cosplay and superhero celebration.
Now in its 10th year the two day event saw the Batmobile parked up alongside daleks while Star Wars characters caught up over light sabers.
Exhibitors also showed off the latest in collectables and gadgets, as people dressed as their favourite comic book and film stars took in the displays and guest speakers.
James and Hayley Ducker came dressed as Shakespearean Ghostbusters and told ITV Anglia how good it was to be back at their local Comic Con.
WATCH: NorCon visitors tell us what they love about the convention.
The event also welcomed a host of all-star guests including actor John Rhys-Davies, star of Hollywood blockbusters Lord of the Rings and Indiana Jones.
Mark Dean, the Director of NorCon said the Norfolk TV, film and comic con was all about celebrating all things geeky.
WATCH: Director of NorCon Mark Dean tells us why it is such a special event.