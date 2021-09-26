Historic Stewartby Chimneys comes down

Play video

Watch the moment one of the chimneys came down

The four remaining chimneys at Stewartby Brickworks near Bedford have been demolished.

The controlled explosion happened on Sunday morning, with each tower being brought down separately.

Special guests were asked to press the button including people from the site owner, the Hanson Group, family members of the Stewart Family, Chair of the Parish Council as well as former employees of the Brickworks.

The London Brick Company created the largest brickworks in the world across Bedfordshire in the 1930s. The site was closed in 2008.