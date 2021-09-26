Rabbits help restore unique habitat in Norfolk and Suffolk

Rabbits have become an unlikely hero in efforts to restore unique habitat in Norfolk and Suffolk, including improving the fortunes of some rare species.

The Shifting Sands project which is a partnership of 10 organisations led by Natural England, has helped to create 5km of 'wildlife highways'.

The result has seen more than 100 specimens of rare plants being re-introduced, habitat created and restored across 12 sites, species encouraged, and landscape-management practices improved.

Wormwood moonshiner beetle, the Brecks, Credit: Brian Eversham

The result has been seven species of plant, bird and insect increasing in number and many more are benefitting in turn.

Among the species recovering are rare plants such as the prostrate perennial knawel that is unique to the Brecks, basil thyme and field wormwood.

The endangered wormwood moonshiner beetle, lunar yellow underwing moth and five-banded digger tailed wasp are also increasing.

All these species are identified in the UK's Biodiversity Action Plan as being priorities for conservation.

And the most surprising species to benefit from all of this work has been the European rabbit, which is often considered to be a pest.

However, for some eco-systems the rabbit is a 'keystone species'.

Their grazing and digging activity keeps the ground in a condition that is perfect for sustaining other species that would otherwise move on - or die out.

In partnership with the University of East Anglia, Natural England has encouraged a rabbit revolution in the Brecks.

The open habitat maintained by rabbits supports two rare plants: the prostrate perennial knawel - found nowhere else in the world - and field wormwood.

The project manager of Shifting Sands at Natural England, Pip Mountjoy, said the project's intervention has provided a lifeline for species in the area.

"The Brecks were described by Charles Dickens as "barren". They are anything but," she said.

"The 370 square miles of sandy heathland, open grassland and forest support almost 13,000 species, making it one of the UK's most important areas for wildlife," Pip Mountjoy said.

The volunteer army supporting work at the Brecks Credit: Natural England

Much of work has been carried out by an army of volunteers. More than 400 have dedicated 640 days to the project and received training in surveying techniques and species identification.

Local volunteer groups such as Breckland Flora Group monitor these rare species across the Brecks and contributed hugely to the project.