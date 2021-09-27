From Kazakhstan to Cambridge: The Fitzwilliam Museum's gold rush

Play video

Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Emily Knight

Artefacts dating back 2,700 years have gone on display at The Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge.

The Gold of the Great Steppe showcases hundreds of ancient items uncovered by archaeologists in ancient burial mounds built by the Saka people in East Kazakhstan.

Back in March 2020 experts from the Cambridge museum had flown out to view some of the artefacts but had to turn back when the coronavirus pandemic started.

A delegation from the Fitzwilliam went out to the East Kazakhstan museum, but we had to cut our trip short and travel home as the pandemic was rolling in and it was while we were in the air that Kazakhstan closed its borders and then the rest of the exhibition has all been brokered remotely during the pandemic and it was such an effort from both sides to make it happen. Dr Rebecca Roberts, Fitzwilliam Museum

A burial mound in East Kazakhstan. Credit: Yevgeniy Domshev

The exhibition is based around the discovery of an untouched grave, only the second ever to be found completely intact in East Kazakhstan. It contained the remains of a teenager and his younger sister.

He was buried together with a young female relative, buried inside a central chamber which was made of wood and incased in stone and over time the wood decayed and the stone chamber collapsed over the top of the male burial, leaving the female uncovered which meant when looters came in they saw only the female, but he was unseen and protected by the rockfall. Dr Rebecca Roberts, Fitzwilliam Museum

Experts say the discoveries have shown that the Saka were a sophisticated people, not barbarians.

The Saka were skilled at metal work and craft work, creating detailed objects made from gold, copper and tin.

A recreation of the clothing the teenage archer, found in the burial mound, would have worn. Credit: ITV News Anglia