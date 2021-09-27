From Kazakhstan to Cambridge: The Fitzwilliam Museum's gold rush

Artefacts dating back 2,700 years have gone on display at The Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge.
The Gold of the Great Steppe showcases hundreds of ancient items uncovered by archaeologists in ancient burial mounds built by the Saka people in East Kazakhstan.
Back in March 2020 experts from the Cambridge museum had flown out to view some of the artefacts but had to turn back when the coronavirus pandemic started.
The exhibition is based around the discovery of an untouched grave, only the second ever to be found completely intact in East Kazakhstan. It contained the remains of a teenager and his younger sister.
Experts say the discoveries have shown that the Saka were a sophisticated people, not barbarians.
The Saka were skilled at metal work and craft work, creating detailed objects made from gold, copper and tin.