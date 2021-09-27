Play video

Tailbacks of traffic have continued again today across the East as drivers continued to queue sometimes for hours for petrol and diesel.

The message not to panic buy is still not getting through to many, leading to problems for essential staff trying to get to work and frontline services like ambulances having to join the queues too

Ambulance waiting for fuel

Put simply there is no fuel shortage. The issue is oil companies continuing to struggle to get fuel from refineries to forecourts

At a Jet Service station in Norwich they were turning away customers

A delivery they had at the weekend that should have lasted ten days has gone already and the owners have no idea when they be getting more fuel.

A Jet Garage in Norwich where ten days supply of fuel went within two days

In Luton this staggering drone footage of the queue for fuel was filmed by ambulance service worker Lester Jay.

He didn't have enough petrol to get to work. He finally managed to fill up this morning - after two days of trying - by getting up at 5am.

Elsewhere sports events have been hit. Dozens of mid week non-league football matches have been postponed including tomorrow night's local derby in the Isthmian League between Dereham Town and Bury Town

But there is more optimistic news tonight with experts believing an end to the chaos could be in sight

So what will actually happen is, we will see is that all of people's full tanks will be full, therefore demand will dramatically decrease, and that will actually give people time to get fuel back in the garages. So I think we're gonna start to see very very quickly, a big improvement. And we have to remember that there is fuel in quite a few garages.' Prof Richard Wilding, Supply Chain & Logistics Expert, Cranfield University

The government has also suspended competition rules temporarily to allow fuel companies to help each other get deliveries to petrol stations that need it most.