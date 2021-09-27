Transplant donor and recipient to run side by side at London Marathon

Play video

Click here to watch a report by ITV Anglia reporter Victoria Lampard

When Elliott Brock from West Mersea in Essex donated his bone marrow 13 years ago, he had no idea he’d form such a close bond with the recipient, Vicky Lawrence. All these years later they're training to run the London Marathon together to raise money for the Anthony Nolan Charity which makes lifesaving connections between patients and donors.

He is the reason that I've had opportunities to go to University, to study abroad, to play hockey and now to run the London Marathon. Without him, without the Anthony Nolan trust and the work they do, I wouldn't be here. Vicky Lawrence, Medical student

When Vicky was eight years old she became seriously ill with an autoimmune disorder called aplastic anaemia. It's where the bone marrow fails to produce enough blood cells.

Vicky Lawrence needed a bone marrow transplant when she was eight years old Credit: Vicky Lawrence

Elliot, who had signed up to be a donor, received a call to say a match had been found for someone needing a bone marrow transplant and he didn’t hesitate to go ahead with what he described as a painless procedure. Now more than a decade on, Vicky’s a medical student.

Such a simple thing for me, just like giving blood for 4 hours. The fact that she’s gone on to live life to the full, she’s studying to be a doctor. The fact that she’s going to go on and help lots of other people it’s the gift that keeps giving for me Elliott Brock, Bone marrow donor

After the transplant Elliot received thank you letters from Vicky and her family Credit: Elliott Brock

Almost a decade after the transplant, Elliott and Vicky decided to meet each other and they've kept in touch. Running the marathon side by side will be an emotional experience for both of them.

For Vicky, this girl who was a couple of weeks from dying basically and here she is 13 years later just full of life, full of energy, just fantastic and just a great celebration of what Anthony Nolan has achieved and the little part I could play. Elliott Brock, Bone Marrow donor

I've always wanted to run the London marathon and I remember thinking how awesome would it be to run with Elliott and run the whole thing together, which is what we're planning on doing. It's going to be an amazing day. Vicky Lawrence, Medical student

Elliott and Vicky hope their story will inspire others to join the bone marrow register.

You can donate to Vicky's JustGiving page here