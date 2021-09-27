Transplant donor and recipient to run side by side at London Marathon
When Elliott Brock from West Mersea in Essex donated his bone marrow 13 years ago, he had no idea he’d form such a close bond with the recipient, Vicky Lawrence. All these years later they're training to run the London Marathon together to raise money for the Anthony Nolan Charity which makes lifesaving connections between patients and donors.
When Vicky was eight years old she became seriously ill with an autoimmune disorder called aplastic anaemia. It's where the bone marrow fails to produce enough blood cells.
Elliot, who had signed up to be a donor, received a call to say a match had been found for someone needing a bone marrow transplant and he didn’t hesitate to go ahead with what he described as a painless procedure. Now more than a decade on, Vicky’s a medical student.
Almost a decade after the transplant, Elliott and Vicky decided to meet each other and they've kept in touch. Running the marathon side by side will be an emotional experience for both of them.
Elliott and Vicky hope their story will inspire others to join the bone marrow register.
