Two people have been killed after weekend crashes in Cambridgeshire.

Last night (26th September) a man died following a collision in Peterborough.

It happened just before 8pm in London Road and involved a red Mercedes and a silver Volkswagen Polo.

The driver of the Mercedes, a man in his 30s from Peterborough, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Polo was uninjured.

And a woman has died following a collision in March on Friday (24 September).

The incident happened just after 3pm on the A141 at Hobbs Lot Bridge, March, and involved a Peugeot 206 and a white Vauxhall Astra.

The driver of the Peugeot, a 50-year-old woman from Wisbech, was taken to Peterborough City Hospital but later died of her injuries.

Two passengers in the Peugeot were also injured in the collision, one was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with slight injuries and the other to Addenbrooke’s with serious injuries.

Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge

The driver of the Astra was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with serious injuries and the passenger to Peterborough City Hospital, also with serious injuries.

In both cases Police are appealing for witnesses, dashcam footage or anyone who saw the vehicles in the moments leading up to the incident.