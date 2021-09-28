'Dangerous predator' jailed after being found guilty of St Neots rape

A man from St Neots in Cambridgeshire has been jailed after raping a woman and sexually assaulting a young girl.

Bevis Smith, 23, from Duck Lane, invited the woman to his house on 27 June, 2019.

The woman agreed as she believed it to be on a friendly basis. However, he began to try and kiss her and despite her protests went on to rape her.

Officers worked closely with staff at The Elms Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) to investigate and build a case against him.

The case also included an incident from 2017 where it was alleged that Smith had sexually assaulted a young girl in the Huntingdon area and a separate incident in 2019 of a similar nature, but this time with a woman.

Smith denied all allegations put to him in interview. However, he was found guilty over the course of three trials of rape, sexual assault on a woman and sexual assault on a girl under 13.

Smith was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court to 11 years in prison. When he is released he will be subject to a ten-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and a ten-year restraining order against the victims.

DS George Neal said: “Smith was a predator who saw opportunity in vulnerable woman and girls. I am pleased he has received a jail sentence, he is a dangerous individual and is not safe to be in normal society."

He praised the victims for their bravery in coming forward.