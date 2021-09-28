'From Ipswich with Love': The Suffolk town's Bond connections

Play video

Watch an interview with the CEO of Spirit Yachts, Sean McMillan

Finally the 25th James Bond film 'No Time To Die' premieres tonight (28th September) after being delayed numerous times because of the pandemic.

An Ipswich company has played a part in this Hollywood blockbuster by providing a very important co-star, a yacht built in the Suffolk town.

A 'Spirit 46 sailing yacht' is used for the scenes filmed in Jamaica and now some of the staff from Spirit Yachts have been invited to the premiere in London.

The Spirit 46 is one of the original Spirit Yachts designs and is an example of the level of craftsmanship and attention to detail that goes into every Spirit yacht. I think the yacht suits the Bond character very well because of the combination of beauty and practicality. Sean McMillan, Spirit Yachts CEO and Head of Design

Spirit Yachts, James Bond 'No Time To Die' 2021 Credit: James Bond 'No Time To Die' 2021 Courtesy of Eon Productions/Metro Goldwyn Mayer / Universal Pictures.

It's not the first time that Spirit Yachts have been used for a Bond film. The company supplied its first yacht, a Spirit 54 for the 2006 film Casino Royale.

Watch a promotional video from Spirt Yachts about their involvement with James Bond

('No Time To Die' 2021 Courtesy of Eon Productions/Metro Goldwyn Mayer / Universal Pictures.)

Play video

No Time To Die takes place after Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica when his old friend Felix Leiter, played by Jeffrey Wright, from the CIA turns up asking for help.

A mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading to a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.