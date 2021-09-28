'From Ipswich with Love': The Suffolk town's Bond connections
Finally the 25th James Bond film 'No Time To Die' premieres tonight (28th September) after being delayed numerous times because of the pandemic.
An Ipswich company has played a part in this Hollywood blockbuster by providing a very important co-star, a yacht built in the Suffolk town.
A 'Spirit 46 sailing yacht' is used for the scenes filmed in Jamaica and now some of the staff from Spirit Yachts have been invited to the premiere in London.
It's not the first time that Spirit Yachts have been used for a Bond film. The company supplied its first yacht, a Spirit 54 for the 2006 film Casino Royale.
No Time To Die takes place after Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica when his old friend Felix Leiter, played by Jeffrey Wright, from the CIA turns up asking for help.
A mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading to a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.