House prices in the East increase higher than national average

House prices in the East of England have increased by £56 per day in the six months leading up to August, figures have shown.

This was higher than the national average increase of £44 per day and had risen from £35 per day during the previous 6 months from July 2020 to January 2021.

£235,000 The average house price in August across the UK

The average house price in August across the UK shows a record high for Zoopla's index.

Since Covid19 lockdowns began in March 2020, the average property added over £17,500 onto its value.

House prices in Cambridge showed a particularly high increase of £23,357 since March.

Buyer demand remains higher than typical levels for this time of year.

The demand coming from buyers searching for space, and making lifestyle changes after consecutive lockdowns, has further to run. We expect the market to remain busy compared to historical norms, and for price growth to remain in firmly positive territory at the end of the year. Grainne Gilmore, head of research at Zoopla

See how the average house price increase per day compares in different regions for the last six months according to Zoopla...