Pressure at petrol pumps could be easing in the East

There are encouraging signs that the pressure at petrol pumps could be easing across the region, despite many drivers still facing delays to fill up.

It comes as the Government places the Army on standby as it continues to stress to the public that there is no fuel crisis.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the military were getting up to speed with the situation, adding it was one of a number of measures being taken to address a shortage of delivery drivers.

He stressed if people returned to normal fuel-buying habits there would be no problem.

A fuel delivery at 6am had allowed Mill Hill Garage in the Fenland town of March to re-open its pumps after three days without supplies.

There were no signs of panic buying again as they had over the weekend, just a steady flow of customers.

They stood to lose over a thousand pounds a week from people not using the shop because of the lack of petrol.

It's a massive relief to have fuel. Not optimistic about how long it's going to last at the current rate so yeah I'm a bit nervous to be honest now waiting for the next scheduled delivery. Christopher Lloyd, Mill Hill Garage

At the Granta Medical Practice near Cambridge, they say they have been lucky that only one member of staff has been unable to get in.

They also make all of their pharmacy deliveries using electric vehicles.

Clearly if the fuel situation continues much longer it's going to be a challenge for our nurses, our doctors and those who support the doctors and nurses in the surgery, but we very much hope that sensible utilisation of fuel will enable our clinicians and support staff to continue to get into to work to continue delivering the service we want to do James Morrow, Granta Medical Practices in Sawston

In Luton, Gemma Riddell who makes home visits as a carer was saved by one of her clients who gave her a can of fuel he'd been keeping in his garage for his lawnmower.

He was really worried that I would be driving home at night and that I would break down, he had a fuel tank in my garage and if I wanted to take it I could, it was really handy because I did need to top up to make it to my calls, so when I see him tonight I'll let him know that it really helped me. Gemma Riddell, Home Instead carer

Meanwhile in Norfolk the owners of the rural garage Woodrow had to close shortly after getting their delivery last night after a massive queue blocked the busy Holt Road at Cawston.

They had to shut the pumps down because it was increasingly evident that this tail of cars going up the Holt Road was going to increase and there could be a problem with safety. Ronnie Forster, local resident

Norwich taxi driver Jason Wright takes children with special needs to school and gets through thirty pounds of fuel a day.

Half these people who are filling up will drive their car put it into their garage or you know the driveway and then not drive it for a week and then you've got the lorry drivers, the van drivers, the delivery drivers, the taxi drivers who are struggling to get anything. Jason Wright, taxi driver

Mark Burrows covers sixty miles a day servicing washrooms in and around Norwich.

People don't need to keep queuing up for fuel. Basically if you've got enough make it so other people especially emergency services can get about easily rather than them having to keep queuing up as well. Mark Burrows

Shortages have meant some people have not been able to travel like Faustino Mendonca from Peterborough. His mother Odete is in hospital in Harlow in Essex a drive of more than seventy miles.

I can't even plan to go and see her because I don't know if I will get fuel to come back or will I even be able to top it up and in all this situation my Mum is left all alone and it is very sad for us. Faustino Mendonca

The panic might not be over but there are definitely signs tonight that the crisis is easing.