Pressure at petrol pumps could be easing in the East
Watch this video report by ITV News Anglia's Natalie Gray
There are encouraging signs that the pressure at petrol pumps could be easing across the region, despite many drivers still facing delays to fill up.
It comes as the Government places the Army on standby as it continues to stress to the public that there is no fuel crisis.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the military were getting up to speed with the situation, adding it was one of a number of measures being taken to address a shortage of delivery drivers.
He stressed if people returned to normal fuel-buying habits there would be no problem.
A fuel delivery at 6am had allowed Mill Hill Garage in the Fenland town of March to re-open its pumps after three days without supplies.
There were no signs of panic buying again as they had over the weekend, just a steady flow of customers.
They stood to lose over a thousand pounds a week from people not using the shop because of the lack of petrol.
At the Granta Medical Practice near Cambridge, they say they have been lucky that only one member of staff has been unable to get in.
They also make all of their pharmacy deliveries using electric vehicles.
In Luton, Gemma Riddell who makes home visits as a carer was saved by one of her clients who gave her a can of fuel he'd been keeping in his garage for his lawnmower.
Meanwhile in Norfolk the owners of the rural garage Woodrow had to close shortly after getting their delivery last night after a massive queue blocked the busy Holt Road at Cawston.
Norwich taxi driver Jason Wright takes children with special needs to school and gets through thirty pounds of fuel a day.
Mark Burrows covers sixty miles a day servicing washrooms in and around Norwich.
Shortages have meant some people have not been able to travel like Faustino Mendonca from Peterborough. His mother Odete is in hospital in Harlow in Essex a drive of more than seventy miles.
The panic might not be over but there are definitely signs tonight that the crisis is easing.