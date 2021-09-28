Stephen Fry and Johnny Vegas to join Griff Rhys Jones on stage in Ipswich
Stephen Fry and Johnny Vegas will be joining Griff Rhys Jones at Ipswich's Regent Theatre in a fundraising event for East Anglia's Children's Hospices.
They're the latest names to be added to the line up for the event which has been called 'Happy Christmas Ipswich 2'.
The first event in 2019 raised £70,000 for EACH, for that event Griff arrived in a gritting lorry .
This year's charity fundraiser will be at Ipswich's Regent Theatre on 6th December 2021.
Other well known names taking part include Clive Anderson, Irish comic Ed Byrne and West End star Ruthie Henshall.
The closure of theatres during the pandemic did not stop Griff's fundraising efforts as he raised more than £140,000 with an online Celebrity Bottom Drawer auction.
Here is a full list of the acts confirmed:
Stephen Fry
Clive Anderson
Ruthie Henshall
Johnny Vegas
Ed Byrne
Magical Bones
Daniel Sloss
Nimmo Twins
Kai Humphries
Freyja Westdal and Beth Hayward
Suffolk Youth Orchestra