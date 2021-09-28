Stephen Fry and Johnny Vegas to join Griff Rhys Jones on stage in Ipswich

Stephen Fry and Johnny Vegas will be joining Griff Rhys Jones at Ipswich's Regent Theatre in a fundraising event for East Anglia's Children's Hospices.

They're the latest names to be added to the line up for the event which has been called 'Happy Christmas Ipswich 2'.

The first event in 2019 raised £70,000 for EACH, for that event Griff arrived in a gritting lorry .

This year's charity fundraiser will be at Ipswich's Regent Theatre on 6th December 2021.

Griff, Rory, Lee & Rik performing in 2019 Credit: East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices

Other well known names taking part include Clive Anderson, Irish comic Ed Byrne and West End star Ruthie Henshall.

The event in 2019 was great fun, hugely popular and, most importantly, raised tens of thousands of pounds. We're very much looking forward to our big night in Ipswich Kevin Clements, EACH Director of Fundraising

The closure of theatres during the pandemic did not stop Griff's fundraising efforts as he raised more than £140,000 with an online Celebrity Bottom Drawer auction.

I hope it will make a major contribution to helping EACH during what has been, during lockdown, a very difficult time Griff Rhys Jones

Here is a full list of the acts confirmed: