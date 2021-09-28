Play video

Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Elodie Harper

The Covid-19 vaccination programme is being rolled out to children aged 12-15 across the East of England.

But the vaccination of children has not been without controversy with the joint committee on vaccination and immunisation initially deciding against it, only for the chief medical officers to advise in favour.

The sports hall at Cedars Upper School, Bedfordshire is being used for vaccinations. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Parents are being sent letters and emails asking for consent if they want their child to receive the vaccination.

The government advises people in this age group get one dose of the Pfizer jab.

Healthy school-aged children aged 12 to 15 will receive their vaccination in their school with alternative provision for those who are home schooled, in secure services or specialist mental health settings.

I have accepted the recommendation from the Chief Medical Officers to expand vaccination to those aged 12 to 15 - protecting young people from catching COVID-19, reducing transmission in schools and keeping pupils in the classroom. Sajid Javid, Health and Social Care Secretary

Watch an interview with Prof David Livermore from the University of East Anglia who says vaccinating 12-15 year olds is not necessary