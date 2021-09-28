Uptake of Covid vaccinations for secondary school children across Bedfordshire is 'good'
The Covid-19 vaccination programme is being rolled out to children aged 12-15 across the East of England.
But the vaccination of children has not been without controversy with the joint committee on vaccination and immunisation initially deciding against it, only for the chief medical officers to advise in favour.
Parents are being sent letters and emails asking for consent if they want their child to receive the vaccination.
The government advises people in this age group get one dose of the Pfizer jab.
Healthy school-aged children aged 12 to 15 will receive their vaccination in their school with alternative provision for those who are home schooled, in secure services or specialist mental health settings.
