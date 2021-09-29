Police say a skull found on a building site near Harwich Port was that of Bury St Edmunds man, John Dick who had been missing since November 2020.

The skull was found on 19 July and has led to the discovery of more bones that are yet to be identified.

Essex police have kept Mr Dick's family informed of the developments throughout our investigation and they have released a statement in which they described him as a 'wonderful man'.

We are absolutely devastated by the loss of our John. Mr Dick’s family

“He was a wonderful man who was funny, kind, generous and trusting and, from the stories that have been shared, it is clear that this has been seen far and wide by so many people."

“Everyone that knew him is better for knowing him and John will be forever missed. He was so very loved as a daddy, husband, son and brother and our hearts are shattered at our loss,” the statement said.

Mr Dick had been missing from the Bury St Edmunds area and was last seen in Harwich on 30 November.

Earlier this month, more bones were discovered along the coastline, in Bathside Bay.

Those searches led to the discovery of more remains in nearby marshland that police are working to identify.