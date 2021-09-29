Meet our Pride of Britain fundraiser 2021 finalists - Sam Phillips

Play video

Watch Russell Hookey's report for ITV News Anglia

After a battle with mental health issues Sam Phillips from Felixstowe in Suffolk set himself a challenge to go swimming in the sea every morning for a year.

As well as helping him deal with with anxiety and depression he's also raising money for mental health charities and inspiring others to follow in his footsteps.

Sam said: "I started off at home doing a 30-day challenge in the shower, doing 2 minute cold showers every day.

"I found out it really helped with my anxiety and depression so I thought, what's the next thing I can do?

"I decided to do a year long challenge going in the sea every day for 10 minutes. I started off on my own and then someone else joined me the second day and someone else joined me the third day and then it just grew and grew.