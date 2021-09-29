Meet our Pride of Britain fundraiser 2021 finalists - Sam Phillips

  • Watch Russell Hookey's report for ITV News Anglia

After a battle with mental health issues Sam Phillips from Felixstowe in Suffolk set himself a challenge to go swimming in the sea every morning for a year.

As well as helping him deal with with anxiety and depression he's also raising money for mental health charities and inspiring others to follow in his footsteps.

Sam said: "I started off at home doing a 30-day challenge in the shower, doing 2 minute cold showers every day.

"I found out it really helped with my anxiety and depression so I thought, what's the next thing I can do?

"I decided to do a year long challenge going in the sea every day for 10 minutes. I started off on my own and then someone else joined me the second day and someone else joined me the third day and then it just grew and grew.

Sam Phillips has inspired others to join him for an early morning dip in the sea to help boost their mental health. Credit: ITV News Anglia