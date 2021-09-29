Meet our Pride of Britain fundraiser finalists 2021 - Andy Calvert

Play video

Watch Liz Summers' report for ITV News Anglia

Andy Calvert from Hertfordshire struggled with his mental health after his son, Alfie, was stillborn.

He founded Hartham United Football Club to help others affected by miscarriage, stillbirth or the death of a child.

Andy said: "I struggled with my mental health bad when we lost Alfie, for me it was just trying to get myself out doing something and focussing on something.

"I got a group of my mates together, training sessions purely just to get me socialising.

"Then more people wanted to play and get involved and then they started telling me things that was going on behind the scenes for them."

The club has raised more than £10,000 for the charity 4Louis which supports people affected by miscarriage, stillbirth or the death of a child.