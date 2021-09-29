Meet our Pride of Britain fundraiser finalists 2021 - Rachel Green

Play video

The Fenland baby bank, set up by Rachel Green, has grown rapidly over the last 10 months.

Rachel, from March in Cambridgeshire, provides everything from nappies to nightlights for families struggling financially.

She also supports parents who have lost a baby or child.

Rachel said: "It started because I was seeing people in dire need of help.

"We started on the 20th November last year in city road car park in the back of my camper van.

"We had about four people come to us asked us what we were doing and we told them and we helped them. There must be now well over 2,000 families that we've helped."