Meet our Pride of Britain fundraiser finalists 2021 - Rachel Wettner

Watch Russell Hookey's report for ITV News Anglia

Winston's Wheels has helped more than 300 dogs regain their movement.

The charity was set up after Rachel Wettner from Newton near Sudbury saw the difference a dog wheelchair made to her own pet Winston.

Rachel said: "My Staffordshire bull terrier was diagnosed with an inoperable tumour on his spine. Within a matter of months he'd lost the use of his hind legs.

"That was when we discovered dog wheelchairs and a complete stranger on Facebook lent him his first one and he got on so well with it, he was doing everything he did before.

"Somebody set up a Go Fund Me behind my back and we bought him his brand new wheelchair.

"His wheelchair was £454 and it was raised in no time, above and beyond by complete strangers who love dogs and loved Winston.

"When I knew people could pull together and make a difference, that's when we got the idea for the fundraiser."

Winston's Wheels lends mobility aids to dog owners for as long as they are needed. The equipment is then sent back to help other animals.