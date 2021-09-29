Meet our Pride of Britain fundraiser finalists 2021 - Teresa McCarthy

Play video

Watch Liz Summers' report for ITV News Anglia

Landlady Teresa McCarthy has been a charity fundraiser and driving force of the Swan and Helmet pub in Northampton for 15 years.

When the pandemic hit Teresa had to shut the pub, but she didn't take her foot off the accelerator. Instead, she set up a food bank for the community.

Teresa said: "Initially I thought I'll do something for a week or two and it just skyrocketed. we ended up becoming the busiest food bank in the county.

"At the time we were supporting 32 schools weekly, between 13 and 19 council NHS groups and the general public, so it was just chaotic."

Teresa then launched the McCarthy-Dixon Foundation and with an army of volunteers she delivered food parcels, renovated rooms and gardens, suppled laptops to schools, and even provided affordable hair cuts.