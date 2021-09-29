Meet our Pride of Britain fundraising finalists 2021 - Nick Jemetta

Play video

Watch Liz Summers' report for ITV News Anglia

When Nick Jemetta from Hitchin in Hertfordshire first took a work video call in fancy dress, he didn't realise the positive impact it would have.

Nick said: "I knew that my colleagues were struggling, I knew that their mental health was suffering with the lockdown and I wanted to do something to bring a bit of positivity, a bit of light and lift the weight on everyone's shoulders.

"To me it's really important that we talk about mental health and this has been an incredible vehicle to make everyone realise that mental health conversations don't have to be scary."

Nick - who lives with anxiety and depression - set out to wear just a few outfits and raise £250 for mental health charities.

However, his mission to make people smile hit the headlines and he went on the wear 100 outfits and raise £10,000.