Health bosses across Bedfordshire and Milton Keynes say many people are not aware that they have to wait six months before they can have a COVID booster jab.

At a clinical commissioning group meeting, doctors said too many patients are asking for it early.

The public as a whole are aware that boosters are happening, but not that there should be a six-month gap. At the moment, patients are asking for it early and I think it is really bad for someone to come forward to ask for a vaccination and be met with a negative answer. As soon as someone comes forward to ask for the booster we should be absolutely embracing them positively, and say yes. Dr Christopher Longstaff, a Bedfordshire GP

At the moment, those over 50 and people with health concerns can book a booster 180 days after their second dose.

3,162 boosters have been administered so far in the region

Health bosses say that immunity does not drop at 26 weeks.

The number of boosters administered so far make up 0.65% of the population and health bosses say there is still a long way to go.

The COVID booster programme has gone live. People need to access that service by the national booking service. The reason for this is there is a requirement to ensure that everyone has a minimum gap of six months from their second vaccination date. Geraint Davies, Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Clinical Commissioning Group

Whilst there is a six-month wait, BLMK CCG want to get the message across that immunity does not drop at 26 weeks, it gradually fades.