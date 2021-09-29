Health bosses across Bedfordshire and Milton Keynes say many people are not aware that they have to wait six months before they can have a COVID booster jab.
At a clinical commissioning group meeting, doctors said too many patients are asking for it early.
At the moment, those over 50 and people with health concerns can book a booster 180 days after their second dose.
The number of boosters administered so far make up 0.65% of the population and health bosses say there is still a long way to go.
Whilst there is a six-month wait, BLMK CCG want to get the message across that immunity does not drop at 26 weeks, it gradually fades.