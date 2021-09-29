Greg Rutherford's bid to become the first Briton to win medals at both the summer and winter Olympics remains on course, as he was named in the bobsleigh team.

The 2012 Long Jump champion from Milton Keynes has been training since April and revealed in an Instagram post that he was in the team and they would now be attempting to qualify for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The 34 year old wrote, "A massive milestone has been hit in my bobsleigh journey. A few weeks ago we had our trials and I managed to qualify for the British team to compete this winter!"

"This has been a huge undertaking, going from a very retired former athlete, to retraining in a new sport and qualifying for the team. A massive thank you to everyone who's helped thus far," he wrote.

Rutherford, who retired in 2018, also win bronze in the 2016 Rio Oylmpics as well as gold in the 2015 World Championships in Beijing.

In an interview with ITV News Anglia's Donovan Blake earlier this year he described his bobsleigh ambitions as "a whole new adventure."