UEA researchers trial vitamin A for Covid smell loss

A new study at the University of East Anglia in Norwich will consider whether vitamin A can help those who have lost their sense of smell after having Covid-19.

The 12-week study will treat people who have experienced smell loss or an altered sense of smell as a result of viral infections with nasal drops containing the vitamin.

The university said research from Germany had shown the potential benefit of the vitamin, and its team will explore how this treatment works to help repair tissues in the nose damaged by viruses.

The researchers hope the study could one day help improve the lives of millions around the world who suffer from smell loss, by returning their fifth sense.

It comes after a study by an international group of smell experts, published in April, advised against using steroids to treat smell loss and instead suggested "smell training".

Anyone interested in participating in the university's vitamin A study are asked to seek a referral from their GP to the Smell and Taste Clinic at the James Paget Hospital

The study, which is being funded by the National Institute for Health Research, will begin recruiting participants in December.